11-Year-Old JD Mccrary From ‘The Lion King’ Signs Big Deal With Hollywood Records [Video]

Congrats are in order for 11-year-old JD McCrary. The youngster and up coming star singer/actor just got himself an album deal that could bring him a nice sized fortune.

According to McCrary’s contract with Disney’s Hollywood Records, McCrary is receiving a cash advance of $80,000 for 12 master recordings, which can be released in one album or as batches of songs, reports The Blast.

The label also agreed to recoup up to $170,000 of production costs spent making the album, along with a $15,000 budget for each music video he wants to make.

The big money starts kicking in if McCrary chooses to do more albums with Disney and is detailed in a table of minimum/maximum payments:

2nd Album: $400,000 – $800,000

3rd Album: $450,000 – $900,000

4th Album: $500,000 – $1 Million

5th Album: $500,000 – $1 Million

6th Album: $550,000 – $1.6 Million

If by chance you don’t know, young Mr. McCrary currently stars on the OWN Network show, The Paynes, but was cast as Simba in Disney’s remake of The Lion King, which is set to premiere in 2019.

Apparently Disney thinks this young man is going places and has set itself up to go along for the ride.

Speaking of JD, a lot of people were introduced to the very gifted young singer when Grammy winner Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) gave a riveting performance of his song Terrified this past January at the 60th Grammy Awards, and his surprise guest was JD McCrary.

The then 10-year-old offered his high pitched, mighty voice in harmony with Glover’s for an exhilarating performance. He is one the three featured guests on Gambino’s album.

By the way, McCrary not only sings and acts, he’s also a dancer and has appeared on The Ellen Show and an episode of Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover.

Here’s some other things to know about the young talent.

– He sang at a Los Angeles Clippers Game and went viral. He played a game of Finish the Lyrics at a Clippers home contest in December, singing the Jackson 5’s Who’s Loving You? Although his performance was cut short, the crown went wild for his vocals.

– He’s been singing since he was in diapers. The young star stopped by The Ellen Show a few weeks ago to talk about his performances and singing. “I remember when I used to get my TV and play Thriller in the back because we had little CDs, and I would dance to it. It was really fun,” he said. Although at the time, his pitch wasn’t on point just yet, his vocals are now being compared to the legendary Michael Jackson. “I really appreciate everyone that thinks I’m at the level of Michael Jackson,” he offered. “It’s really an honor.”

– He will play Young Simba. McCrary is set to appear in the live-action remake of The Lion King, alongside Glover as adult Simba, and Beyoncé as Nyla.

