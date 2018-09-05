Donald Glover Accuses His Record Label Of Taking Excess Cuts Of His Royalties

Donald Glover (or Childish Gambino) isn’t too happy with his record label right now. According to The Blast, he’s accusing them of taking more than their fair share of his royalties.

Glassnote allegedly owes nearly $700K in royalties to Glover.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Glover’s lawyers say: “Glassnote’s multiple breaches under the License Agreement concern, among other things, the taking of excess distribution fees, under reporting of international revenues, deduction of excess producer royalties, under reporting of merchandise sales, and undocumented manufacturing expense charges.”

Glassnote Entertainement Group believes they’re entitled to 50% of Donald Glover’s streaming royalties. The matter is ongoing.

