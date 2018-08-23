CLOSE
Sade: Disney’s Next African Princess

Cinderella Castle, Magic Kingdom, Disneyworld, Orlando, Florida, USA

Paul Thompson

Disney just screamed, “Wakanda forever!” After the immense success of Black Panther, they have a live-action movie in the works about an African Princess!

Hello Sade, meet Pocahontas, Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, and Elsa.

Disney got the idea of an African princess from,  Lindsey Reed Palmer and Ola Shukunbi. This idea was like music to the ears of the folks at Disney, as they had missed out on a Princess Fairytale from an entire continent.

This new attraction has been assigned a legendary producer – Rick Famuyiwa but still has to find a director. This story will follow Sade as she uses her magic, and gains strong warrior skills to protect her kingdom. The villain is yet to be revealed, but is being rumored as a mysterious evil force that threatens to undo everything she loves.

Speaking of which, Sade will also be joined by her prince in this adventure!

This news was revealed along with the upcoming remake of Mulan and The Lion King and an adaptation of Beauty and The Beast.

Sade will now join the ranks of Black Fairytale princesses like Princess Shuri from Black Panther and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

In 2009, Anika Noni Rose voiced Princess Tiana, an African-American waitress in New Orleans in1912. This Disney feature was able to raise $265 million globally. Their success marked the start of a chain of events that would promise a success is 2018 with the ideation of Black Panther.

Disney experienced massive success with the release of Black Panther when they hit $1.35 Billion in the worldwide box office. The movie placed as the third highest domestic film bringing in $700 million.

With two massive successes at hand and a vacancy in the spot for an African Princess Fairytale, we can predict how this live-action movie is going to turn out. Disney never lets us down, and we are happy to welcome Sade amidst all the magic brought for by Snow White, Jasmine and so many more. Good luck Disney!

