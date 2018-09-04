Top Of The Morning: Nike Is Doing The Dang Thing!

Skip Murphy is in the big chair and he’s excited that Nike has signed Colin Kaepernick as the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The NFL is not happy and neither are white folks, some have taken to the internet to bash Nike and are burning their gear. This isn’t the first time that Nike has gotten some backlash for taking a stand. The Serena Williams support that they tweeted also brought some criticism.

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

