Chicago Police Allegedly Left ‘Bait Truck’ Full Of Nike Shoes In Black Neighborhood

Chicago Police

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Chicago police department has been accused of allegedly leaving a partially open parked a truck filled with Nike sneakers in a Black neighborhood, with the goal of entrapping people. When people went to take shoes out, the police surprised them and arrested them.

The response on social media has been strong. Videos show locals protesting against the bait tactics and confronting police, while other posts suggest the initiative is blatant prejudice.

When they ask you why arrest and crime is so highly in black communities. Remind them they do set ups and baits in white communities. They don’t try and criminalize the people in white communities. ————————————————–@realnegus_wakenup3 ・・・ August 2, 2018 The Chicago Police parked a truck filled with boxes of Nike Shoes in front of kids in a predominantly Black Community, opened it and when they hop in, the Police jump out on them and arrest them (The same way they give us unequal opportunities, put guns & and drugs in our communities but lock us up for it)…thoughts? "Dirty Muthafuckaz"! ————————————————–#therealremyredd #Blackmedia #BotherVex #blackinamerica #BlackLivesMatter #blackhistoryiseveryday #BlackHistory #blackhistorymonth #StephCurry #Lebron #Nas #Beyonce #beyoncé #KimKardashian #cardib #nickiminaj #justiceforchikeshaclemons #MarkeisMcGlockton #JusticeForMarkeisMcGlockton #JusticeForDesmond #NFL #justiceforjunior #JusticeforAntwonRose #getthestrap #inmyfeelingschalleng #ThisisAmerical

A post shared by Remy Redd (@therealremyredd) on

 

The use of bait vehicles is said to be a common police tactic in high-crime areas throughout the US, and is often used to stamp out car theft.

Check out the video below:

 

2 thoughts on “Chicago Police Allegedly Left ‘Bait Truck’ Full Of Nike Shoes In Black Neighborhood

  2. African American Woman on said:

    Uh yeah…don’t steal the sneakers and you’ll be fine…hopefully, some of those killers and gangbangers were caught.

