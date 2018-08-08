The Chicago police department has been accused of allegedly leaving a partially open parked a truck filled with Nike sneakers in a Black neighborhood, with the goal of entrapping people. When people went to take shoes out, the police surprised them and arrested them.
The response on social media has been strong. Videos show locals protesting against the bait tactics and confronting police, while other posts suggest the initiative is blatant prejudice.
The use of bait vehicles is said to be a common police tactic in high-crime areas throughout the US, and is often used to stamp out car theft.
Check out the video below:
2 thoughts on “Chicago Police Allegedly Left ‘Bait Truck’ Full Of Nike Shoes In Black Neighborhood”
CHICAGO PD are POS!!!!!!!!!!
Uh yeah…don’t steal the sneakers and you’ll be fine…hopefully, some of those killers and gangbangers were caught.