Chicago Police Allegedly Left ‘Bait Truck’ Full Of Nike Shoes In Black Neighborhood

The Chicago police department has been accused of allegedly leaving a partially open parked a truck filled with Nike sneakers in a Black neighborhood, with the goal of entrapping people. When people went to take shoes out, the police surprised them and arrested them.

The response on social media has been strong. Videos show locals protesting against the bait tactics and confronting police, while other posts suggest the initiative is blatant prejudice.

Chicago police parked a truck filled with Nike sneakers in front of a basketball court where underprivileged kids played, with the goal of entrapping them. When the kids went to take shoes out, the police surprised them and arrested the teens. (🎥: @therealremyredd ) pic.twitter.com/pipSw2AhrC — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) August 7, 2018

The use of bait vehicles is said to be a common police tactic in high-crime areas throughout the US, and is often used to stamp out car theft.

Check out the video below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM