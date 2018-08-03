CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Removed From New Madden Game Soundtrack

The NFL’s problem with Colin Kaepernick just reared its ugly head again.

Kaepernick’s name was removed from Big Sean’s verse on YG’s song Big Bank featuring 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. The 2019 edition of EA’s NFL Madden game blocked out Kaepernick’s name the same way that they would a curse word, “he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.” Big Sean pointed out.

EA issued a statement saying, “We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake.”

