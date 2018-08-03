Colin Kaepernick’s Name Removed From New Madden Game Soundtrack

The NFL’s problem with Colin Kaepernick just reared its ugly head again.

Kaepernick’s name was removed from Big Sean’s verse on YG’s song Big Bank featuring 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. The 2019 edition of EA’s NFL Madden game blocked out Kaepernick’s name the same way that they would a curse word, “he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.” Big Sean pointed out.

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

You can hear the edit below:

🗣“You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick” Wait, did Madden bleep out Kap? 🤔 (via @jeanclervil) pic.twitter.com/mzQ6u0QpNb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2018

EA issued a statement saying, “We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake.”

Forbes Top 10 List of Most Liked NFL Players 10 photos Launch gallery Forbes Top 10 List of Most Liked NFL Players 1. 1. Troy Polamalu, All-Pro safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers ranked number 1 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players.(AP) 1 of 10 2. 2. Drew Brees, Quarterback for the New Orleans Saints ranked number 2 on Forbes list of most like NFL players.(AP) 2 of 10 3. 3. Charles Woodson, Defensive Back for the Greenbay Packers ranked number 3 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players.(AP) 3 of 10 4. 4. Peyton Manning, Quarterback for the Denver Broncos ranked number 4 or Forbes list of most liked NFL players.(AP) 4 of 10 5. 5. Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback for the Greenbay Packers ranked number 5 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. 5 of 10 6. 6. Rob Gronkowski, Tight End for the New England Patriots ranked number 6 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. 6 of 10 7. 7. Robert Griffin III, Quarterback for the Washington Redskins ranked number 7 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. 7 of 10 8. 8. Brian Urlacher, Linebacker for the Chicago Bears ranked number 8 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. (AP) 8 of 10 9. 9. Donald Driver, Wide Receiver for the Green Bay Packers ranked number 9 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. 9 of 10 10. 10. Matthew Stafford, Quarterback for the Detroit Lions ranked number 10 on Forbes list of most liked NFL players. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Colin Kaepernick’s Name Removed From New Madden Game Soundtrack Forbes Top 10 List of Most Liked NFL Players

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM