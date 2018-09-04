Huggy Lowdown: ‘Colin Kaepernike’

Nike has named Colin Kaepernick as the face of their 30th “Just Do It”campaign and we are excited! Huggy renamed him “Colin Kaepernike.” The racists are ticked off and exposing themselves by burning their gear on social media. We are buying everything Nike, shoes, socks, jackets, shoestrings, and if they had wigs Huggy would get one of those too!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Mike Colter (‘Luke Cage’) Apologizes For Joke About Ariana Grande Being Groped
- Nike Signs Risky New Deal With Colin Kaepernick For ‘Just Do It’ 30th Anniv. Campaign
- Little Known Black History Fact: Los Pobladores
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: