Nike Signs Risky New Deal With Colin Kaepernick For ‘Just Do It’ 30th Anniv. Campaign

Serious congrats go out to Colin Kaepernick. He’s got a new deal with Nike which will be releasing his new signature shoe and apparel line. The company is also making substantial contributions and donations to Colin’s Know Your Rights foundation.

According to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick had a preexisting deal with Nike but his team renegotiated it to the point where it’s basically a new deal. It means Kaep will become the face of the “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign and it’ll pay the NFL banned QB new money.

Colin Kaepernick posted the new ad that reads: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. Just do it.” Sources say Colin’s legal team (Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas) put the deal together.

This is obviously a very interesting and risky move for Nike in light of the fact that the company also has deals with several NFL teams. So, with Kaepernick’s collusion case getting the green light to move forward it puts the sport’s apparel giant in an precarious position. However, Nike obviously feels it’s worth it to align its interest with someone a lot of folks feel is a warrior for social justice.

Of course it’s going to be interesting to see what the orange a-hole in the White House has to say about this development since he’s made it his mission to castigate Kaepernick and current NFL players, or as he calls them, “sons of bitches,” who take a knee for their national anthem demonstrations.

In the meantime, Kaepernick is too thrilled with his new deal. He’s already posted the new ad images on his Twitter account.

