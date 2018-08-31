Huggy Lowdown: The Bama Of The Week Is….

Originals
| 08.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Bama of the week is undoubtedly Ron DeSantis!! He is the Republican candidate for governor of Florida who decided to go on Fox News and tell voters not to “monkey up” this election by voting to Gillum. Huggy chanted, “Andrew Gillum for governor!” Remember we have to vote to make it happen!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Andrew Gillum , Bama of the Week , Florida , Huggy Lowdown , Ron DeSantis

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close