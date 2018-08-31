Huggy Lowdown: The Bama Of The Week Is….

The Bama of the week is undoubtedly Ron DeSantis!! He is the Republican candidate for governor of Florida who decided to go on Fox News and tell voters not to “monkey up” this election by voting to Gillum. Huggy chanted, “Andrew Gillum for governor!” Remember we have to vote to make it happen!
