Tom Is Speaking ‘Governor Andrew Gillum’ Into Existence-Here’s How We Make It Happen [Video]

Andrew Gillum has made history by becoming the fist black person to win the democratic nomination in Florida’s governors race. He and his wife RJ Gillum make an appearance at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Gillum has run a steady and hands on campaign and he plans to do the same all the way through November.

Tom assures him that “the Tom Joyner Morning Show supports you.”

Gillum needs cash to win! He raised $6 million and his opponents raised and spent $90 million. If you want to donate visit AndrewGillum.com. There are only 68 days until the general election! We have work to do!

