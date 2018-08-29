Top Of The Morning: Congrats Andrew Gillum!

Originals
| 08.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Tom is feeling good this morning because Andrew Gillum won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida. This victory gives him the historic opportunity to be the first black governor in Florida’s history. We have spoken to Gillum several times along the way and are so proud that he won! Now let’s help him win in November!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Andrew Gillum , Florida , Gov of Florida , History

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close