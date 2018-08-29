Top Of The Morning: Congrats Andrew Gillum!

Tom is feeling good this morning because Andrew Gillum won the democratic nomination for governor of Florida. This victory gives him the historic opportunity to be the first black governor in Florida’s history. We have spoken to Gillum several times along the way and are so proud that he won! Now let’s help him win in November!

