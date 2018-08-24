Huggy Lowdown Announces The Bama Of The Week

This weeks competition was a close one, but Madonna you are the Bama of the week! What possessed you to give a tribute to the Queen and make it about yourself? It’s almost like you learned nothing from your terrible Prince tribute. Next time someone asks you to give a tribute, just say no.

