Huggy Lowdown Announces The Bama Of The Week

This weeks competition was a close one, but Madonna you are the Bama of the week! What possessed you to give a tribute to the Queen and make it about yourself? It’s almost like you learned nothing from your terrible Prince tribute. Next time someone asks you to give a tribute, just say no.
