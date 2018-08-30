Black Moms Matter: Do Your Friends Shut Down Your Parenting Advice?

| 08.30.18
Offering parenting advice can go horribly wrong. Have your friends ever shut you down when you were trying to help? Sherri shuts down Kym’s fashion advice about Jeffery’s glasses constantly. Kym is just trying to help Jeffery not look like he’s wearing “minion” glasses but Sherri isn’t having it! What advice do your friends not appreciate?

