Black Moms Matter: Do Your Friends Shut Down Your Parenting Advice?

Offering parenting advice can go horribly wrong. Have your friends ever shut you down when you were trying to help? Sherri shuts down Kym’s fashion advice about Jeffery’s glasses constantly. Kym is just trying to help Jeffery not look like he’s wearing “minion” glasses but Sherri isn’t having it! What advice do your friends not appreciate?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Crying Fake Tears As Trial Nears, Black Teen’s Family Says
- Little Known Black History Fact: Roy Wilkins
- Crowds Gather In Arizona Heat To Pay Respects To John McCain
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: