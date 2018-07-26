Bobby Brown To Receive Atlanta Proclamation For Building Domestic Violence Shelter In Daughter’s Name

Bobby Brown will be honored by city officials in Atlanta, Georgia over his plans to build a domestic violence shelter in memory of his late daughter.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the singer’s only child with his late ex-wife Whitney Houston, died in July, 2015, six months after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at the Alpharetta, Georgia home she shared with her boyfriend, Nick Gordon.

Coroners ruled the 22-year-old died from a combination of drugs and drowning, but in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Gordon, Brown joined his daughter’s court-appointed estate executor in accusing him of physically abusing the aspiring actress prior to her death, and of giving her a “toxic cocktail” of substances, which made her lose consciousness as she bathed.

In 2016, he was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil suit, and was ordered to hand over $36 million in damages.

Last year, Bobby founded the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House non-profit organization to offer help and support to domestic violence victims, and on Monday, he and his manager wife, Alicia Etheredge, will receive a proclamation from the City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and other local officials saluting their plans to establish the charity’s first physical building for abuse victims in Atlanta, reports WENN.

“Our family lives with the pain everyday of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” the New Edition vet shared in a statement released just before the third anniversary of her death. “She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter.”

