Remembering Whitney: The Music Icon Through The Years

Whitney Houston earned Grammys, our hearts, and much more as she gave the world so many great performances and influenced much of the talent that we see in today’s music industry. On the anniversary of her unfortunate and untimely passing, check out some of Nippy’s best music videos.

1. Whitney Houston Performing Source:Getty JULY 1986: Pop singer Whitney Houston performs onstage in July 1986. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

2. Whitney Houston Performing Source:Getty MERRILLVILLE, IN – JANUARY 1985: Singer Whitney Houston performs at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana in JANUARY 1985. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

3. Whitney Houston Source:Getty American singer Whitney Houston, wearing a striped circle skirt, 1987. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

4. Whitney Houston At The AMA's Source:Getty JUNE 6: Pop singer Whitney Houston holds an American Music Award she won on June 6, 1986. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

5. 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Whitney Houston (L) and Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

6. Whitney Houston Performs At Jones Beach Theatre Source:Getty American Pop and R&B singer Whitney Houston performs onstage at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, New York, August 2, 1986. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

7. Bobbi Kristina Brown;Whitney Houston;Bobby Brown [& Family] Source:Getty Pop singer Whitney Houston sitting w. singer husband Bobby Brown, who is holding their infant daughter Bobbi (no caps). (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Getty Images)

8. 26TH Annual NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty 26th ANNUAL NAACP IMAGE AWARDS — Pictured: Winner Whitney Houston during the 26th NAACP Image Awards held on January 5, 1994 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

9. Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2011 Source:Getty Singer Whitney Houston attends the United Negro College Fund's 46th Annual Awards Dinner/Frederick D. Patterson Award to Whitney Houston on March 8, 1990 at the Sheraton Centre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10. Whitney Houston Source:Getty Whitney Houston on 29.10.1990 in München / Munich. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

11. Whitney Houston Source:Getty Whitney Houston – Die US-amerikanische Sängerin Whitney Houston. (Photo by ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images)

12. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson Source:Getty THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Whitney Houston, guest host Jay Leno on December 11, 1990 (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

13. Whitney Houston… Source:Getty CANADA – AUGUST 22: Whitney Houston (Photo by Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

14. USA: Whitney Houston Source:Getty Whitney Houston reveives the United Negro College Fund Award in New York City. July 1988. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

15. USA: Whitney Houston Source:Getty Whitney Houston attending Barbra Streisand's 'One Voice' Concert in Malibu, California. September 1986 (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

16. Whitney Houston Source:Getty American R&B and pop singer Whitney Houston, Rome, Italy, 1986. (Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images)