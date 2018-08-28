Gary Owen Was In Jacksonville And Scared

| 08.28.18
Comedian Gary Owen was in Jacksonville last weekend and says, “it was scary down there, it was scary. I’ve never been that close to something like that.”

On Sunday a mass shooting occurred in Jacksonville at a Madden competition. Owen was staying in a hotel right across the street.  He wasn’t sure what was going on but when he saw the cops with automatic guns he thought, “oh this is serious.”

The hotel was placed on lock down and he could see all the chaos from his window. It was something he never thought he’d experience.

But he’s safe and headed to New York this weekend where he’ll be performing at Caroline’s on Broadway.

