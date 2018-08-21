Ex-New York Giants Wide Receiver Victor Cruz Retires From NFL, Will Join ESPN as Analyst [Video]

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has done his last cha-cha in the opponent’s end zone, as the 31-year-old announced his retirement Tuesday adding that he will be joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

“As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” Cruz said in a video on ESPN’s Uninterrupted. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM