Roland Martin: Andrew Gillum Says ‘Vote Like Your Life Depends On It’

It’s election season and tomorrow is Florida’s primary elections. Roland Martin talks to Tallahassee Mayor & Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum about what it would take for him to win.

Gillum says, “I need people to vote like their life depends on it.” And he says that lives could very easily depend on the outcome of this election, because of the stand your ground law which, creates “open season on our young black boys.”

He has done all that he can to campaign over the past 18 months and says now it “comes down to what the people are prepared to do.”

To win he needs 70% of the black vote.

