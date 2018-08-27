Model Yvette Corinne Has Cool California Style

Models are surrounded by fashion and some of them pick up the mantle and become lifestyle and fashion influencers themselves. Consider how much people stan for classic models like Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell. But there’s a bunch of new models on the scene forging their own contributions to the culture and many more of them are models of color. Here’s more on Yvette Corrine, whose style is decidedly easygoing.

Agency: The Presley Group

Instagram: @yvettecorinne

Claim to Fame: Corinne has a popular lifestyle site called YvetteCorinne.com where she touts the merits of vitamins, sunshine, and self-reflection in between teaching her readers how to style palazzo pants and where they can get quality swimsuits for less .

If the phrase “carefree California girl” still conjures up images of blonde chicks with artfully misplaced fedoras and faulty tan lines instead of perfect faux-locks and melanin magic then you need to be following Yvette Corinne.

Just like shows like “Insecure”, and sites like “Black Book LA”, Instagram has become a platform for Black creatives in the greater Los Angeles area to remind the world that there’s more to California than the Kardashians and kale.

As a model and lifestyle blogger Yvette Corinne is rapidly redefining what it means to be a California girl in the mainstream media with style through her thriving career in the fashion and beauty industries.

Her beautiful brown skin, slender figure, and ability to make simple activities like riding a bicycle or eating an ice cream cone look like the most fun ever have gotten her booked for brands like City Republik, Lively, and Daniel Wellington.

She looks great in ad campaigns but one of the most impressive things about Corinne is her off-duty model style. She combines trendy items like floral bomber jackets and seventies inspired caps and flowy dresses with graphic tee shirts and pure white sneakers to create an enviable wardrobe.

Not only is she bucking the stereotype about typical LA girls being white, she’s taking on the perception that they’re vapid too. She can be seen boasting about her MBA alongside images of her striking poses on Santa Monica Pier.

Intelligence, beauty, and style? Now that’s worth taking a trip to the West Coast.

Model Yvette Corinne Has Cool California Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

