CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies

Leave a comment

Tyra Banks welcomed her first child, York Banks Asla, in January 2016  with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla.

York is now 2-years-old and according to Banks he’s one smart cookie!  “He speaks Spanish, Norwegian, and English,” the super model raved to reporters at Americas Got Talent season 13 red carpet kickoff.” He’s a smart one — but he’s still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!” she shared.

Banks’ mom Carolyn London hopes her daughter isn’t closing down the baby factory after just one. “God, my mom wants more grand babies,” Banks, 44, told Entertainment Tonight.

London says, “He needs a friend.” According to Banks, “He calls himself a big brother. I’m like there’s nobody underneath you. What does that mean ‘big brother?’”

No word on whether or not the America’s Next Top Model star has plans to expand her family; but as for baby York, Banks hopes he won’t take the male modelling route.

“I wouldn’t love for him to model, but I wouldn’t tell him, ‘Don’t do it,’ because then he’d do it more,” she said. “I’m going to support what he wants and just hope it’s not modeling! But if it is, I’ll be telling him how to smize.”

He’s definitely got moms model like good looks!

(Photo Credit: @tyrabanks)

Celebrity Moms We Love

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies

Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

America's Got Talent , America's Next Top Model , Babies , Tyra Banks

2 thoughts on “Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close