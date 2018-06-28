Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies

Tyra Banks welcomed her first child, York Banks Asla, in January 2016 with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla.

York is now 2-years-old and according to Banks he’s one smart cookie! “He speaks Spanish, Norwegian, and English,” the super model raved to reporters at Americas Got Talent season 13 red carpet kickoff.” He’s a smart one — but he’s still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!” she shared.

Banks’ mom Carolyn London hopes her daughter isn’t closing down the baby factory after just one. “God, my mom wants more grand babies,” Banks, 44, told Entertainment Tonight.

London says, “He needs a friend.” According to Banks, “He calls himself a big brother. I’m like there’s nobody underneath you. What does that mean ‘big brother?’”

No word on whether or not the America’s Next Top Model star has plans to expand her family; but as for baby York, Banks hopes he won’t take the male modelling route.

“I wouldn’t love for him to model, but I wouldn’t tell him, ‘Don’t do it,’ because then he’d do it more,” she said. “I’m going to support what he wants and just hope it’s not modeling! But if it is, I’ll be telling him how to smize.”

He’s definitely got moms model like good looks!

(Photo Credit: @tyrabanks)

Celebrity Moms We Love 11 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Moms We Love 1. Beyonce and Jay Z have Blue and twins on the way. 1 of 11 2. Sexy Solange Knowles had a son in 2004, Daniel Julez Smith. 2 of 11 3. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have a son, David Ortunga, Jr. born in 2009. 3 of 11 4. Halle Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubry in March of 2008 and son Maceo in 2014. 4 of 11 5. Jada Pinkett Smith has two famous kids, Willow & Jaden with hubby Will. 5 of 11 6. Former married couple Paula Patton and Robin Thicke became proud parents of Julian Fuego born in 2010. 6 of 11 7. Sexy mom Jessica Alba is a mother of two with hubby Cash Warren. 7 of 11 8. Jennifer Lopez is a mother of twins born in 2008. 8 of 11 9. Nia Long is a mom of two sons. 9 of 11 10. Sexy boxer mom, Laila Ali is the mom of two and stepmom to three. 10 of 11 11. Nicole Richie has two children with husband Joel Madden 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM