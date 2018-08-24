Naomi Campbell Boo’d Up With Magician David Blaine?

Is this real or another one of David Blaine’s grand illusions?

Page Six and TMZ are reporting that the magician is dating supermodel Naomi Campbell, after the two were spotted together, scantily clad, aboard a yacht in St-Tropez.

Page Six says “a source familiar with the situation told us, ‘They’ve known each other for a long time, but there is a mutual attraction, because they are both as charismatic and as crazy intense as the other.’”

However, a rep for Campbell told the column: “Naomi and David are not dating. They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that.”

TMZ, which published the St. Tropez pics, said that the pair had been cruising on a luxury yacht off the French coast on Tuesday, and that Blaine and Campbell “sure do seem close.”

On the other hand, according to multiple reports, the two have already been dating for a couple of months. As we reported earlier, Campbell was recently romantically linked to rapper, Skepta. She is said to be the one who ended the relationship after finding out that the rapper had gotten his side-chick pregnant.

In other Naomi Campbell news, the ashion and catwalk icon will be honored by Essence magazine during New York Fashion Week, Page Six has exclusively learned.

The publication will toast Campbell’s historic career at its annual Street Style festival at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn on Sept. 9.

She will be honored along with singer Kelis and fashion influencer Kellie Brown.

Amanda Seales, of HBO’s “Insecure,” will host the event, and Teyana Taylor and Afropop star Yemi Alade will reportedly perform.

