Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: ‘Harvey Didn’t Win’

Originals
| 08.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It has been one year since Hurricane Harvey blew through Houston and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner says if it weren’t for the kindness of others, “we would not have made the progress that we have made.” He specifically thanked the TJMS listeners for their contributions; last year the Black America Web fundraiser raised over $600,000 for families that took in Harvey victims.

There are still 1,000’s of families that still need help. Because housing is of top concern, Radio One is teaming up with Boss Life Foundation to give away a remodeled home as part of its Harvey Didn’t Win initiative. In the past few weeks over 6,000 people reached out to our sister station Majic to get involved.

Find out how you can help by visiting BossLifeFoundation.org.

Tom Joyner Donates $50,000 to 50 Houston Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey
40 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Boss Life Foundation , Houston , Hurricane Harvey , Radio One , TJMS

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close