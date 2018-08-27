Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner: ‘Harvey Didn’t Win’

It has been one year since Hurricane Harvey blew through Houston and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner says if it weren’t for the kindness of others, “we would not have made the progress that we have made.” He specifically thanked the TJMS listeners for their contributions; last year the Black America Web fundraiser raised over $600,000 for families that took in Harvey victims.

There are still 1,000’s of families that still need help. Because housing is of top concern, Radio One is teaming up with Boss Life Foundation to give away a remodeled home as part of its Harvey Didn’t Win initiative. In the past few weeks over 6,000 people reached out to our sister station Majic to get involved.

Find out how you can help by visiting BossLifeFoundation.org.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM