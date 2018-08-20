Houston ISD School Replaces “Sexist, Misogynistic” Quote On Wall

Students at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center will be greeted with a brand new quote on the wall after a social media backlash forced the removal of the original one.

A new quote is now adorning the hall at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, attributed to @NobelPrize Laureate @Malala Yousafzai. Third-graders at the school this year will be reading her book, “Malala’s Magic Pencil.” pic.twitter.com/40jfC6JzOo — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 19, 2018

The initial quote that was on the wall read, “The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman,” received a strong reaction, prompting the removal after thousands voiced their displeasure with the message.

This outrageous victim-blaming message is painted on the wall of a MIDDLE SCHOOL in @HoustonISD, blatantly perpetuating the horrific myth that girls are to blame for sexual violence against them. Absolutely disgusting. Paint over it now. pic.twitter.com/p9D5EhkSqH — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) August 17, 2018

The original quote posted is attributed to Sidney Biddle Barrows, the so-called “Mayflower Madam” of New York City. She was a escort service owner who was busted in the 1980s and reportedly said those words to her escorts.

The new quote, attributed to Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and the district announced that third graders at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center would be reading her book, “Malala’s Magic Pencil.”

