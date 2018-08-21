Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]

Leave a comment

The Flossy Posse is reuniting!

During a visit to AM to DM, Regina Hall said, “We’re trying to make that happen. So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but … we’re going somewhere.”

The original Girls Trip, which was written by Kenya Barris ( of Blackish) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man), shut down the belief that a film featuring an all-black cast can’t make money when it grossed $140.9 million at the box office.

Although no official announcement of a sequel has been made yet, Lee told EW that they wanted to do one.

Last year’s New Orleans trip was epic so the next one is bound to be legendary! We can’t wait to see what shenanigans the Flossy Posse gets into this time!

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life
12 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Girls Trip , Jada Pinkett Smith , Queen Latifah , Regina Hall , Tiffany Haddish

One thought on “Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]

  1. Mac Daddy on said:

    These are dangerous movies for black women. It emboldens them to try to reenact the movie. Getting all loud and shiggidy in places of decorum and class, just gets them in trouble. Keep it at Waffle House gurls. Peace

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close