CLOSE
Television
Home > Television

Don Cheadle, Regina Hall Comedy ‘Black Monday’ Headed To Showtime

Leave a comment

Showtime has given a series order to the comedy “Black Monday,” which stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall, reports Variety.

The show, which was ordered to pilot under the name “Ball Street,” goes back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street.

The film tells the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling.

Showtime has ordered a 10-episode first season and is slated for a 2019 debut.

Cheadle, also an executive producer on the series, returns to Showtime after he starred for five seasons on the premium cabler’s series “House of Lies.”

The cast also includes Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott, and Eugene Cordero. Casey Wilson will appear in a recurring guest star role with Ken Marino and Kurt Braunohler guest starring.

“’Black Monday’ is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” said Showtime president and CEO David Nevins. “Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

The series was created by David Caspe and Jordan Cahan, who will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who will also executive produce, directed the pilot. “Black Monday” is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

13 photos Launch gallery

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

Continue reading Don Cheadle, Regina Hall Comedy ‘Black Monday’ Headed To Showtime

A Look Back: 13 Female TV Characters We Still Love

(Photo Credit: Pr Photos)

Don Cheadle , Regina Hall

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close