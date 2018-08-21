Mara Brock Akil Separates Truth From Art In ‘Love Is’

08.21.18
The show that took television by storm, Love Is, is wrapping up it’s first season tonight on OWN.

When asked how much of Love Is is true, Akil replied, “I’m an artist.” So, we didn’t get exactly the details we were hoping for but she did admit that a lot of what we see on the show did happen, it just may be amplified for television.

One scene that got a lot of attention was when Salim showed up to Mara’s job “acting a fool,” on her biggest night. Akil admits that he did show up to her job and cause a scene but not on her biggest night, it wasn’t funny then but “we can look back at it and laugh” now she said.

The key things that we get so see maybe, “didn’t happen all in that one moment.” In reality they took four months to decide to get married and the show condensed those four months into 10 episodes.

The season finale airs tonight at 10 P.M. ET on OWN.

