Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS Audio

Kadeem Hardison Talks ‘Love Is’

Leave a comment

Love Is, is a drama about a modern-day power couple, and was inspired by Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil’s real-life love story.

The show is set in the 90’s in Black Hollywood, they navigate a complex set of social codes, and this series will explore it all, from the good to the bad. Kadeem Hardison plays Norman, the executive producer of a TV show called Marvin.

Hear the full interview above, and be sure to tune in Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on OWN.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Kadeem Hardison , Love Is , OWN , RPMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Kadeem Hardison Talks ‘Love Is’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close