Kadeem Hardison Talks ‘Love Is’

Love Is, is a drama about a modern-day power couple, and was inspired by Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil’s real-life love story.

The show is set in the 90’s in Black Hollywood, they navigate a complex set of social codes, and this series will explore it all, from the good to the bad. Kadeem Hardison plays Norman, the executive producer of a TV show called Marvin.

Hear the full interview above, and be sure to tune in Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on OWN.

