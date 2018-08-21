AARP Will Host An Entrepreneurship Panel At The Family Reunion

Originals
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

AARP is a sponsor at the 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion and Vice President of Multicultral Leadership Shani Hosten says, they’re going to bring the fun! AARP will host a dance party where no one will have aged out. Dancing doesn’t stop when you turn a certain age and everyone is encouraged to come out!

AARP will also host a panel called Living Your Best Financial Life with Kim Coles and Dr. Bill Pickard which will focus on entrepreneurship. According to Hosten, Black women are the fastest growing demographic of business owners. If you’re thinking about starting a business, this panel could be a great help.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

AARP , Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion , If You Missed It

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close