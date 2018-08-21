AARP Will Host An Entrepreneurship Panel At The Family Reunion

AARP is a sponsor at the 2018 Tom Joyner Family Reunion and Vice President of Multicultral Leadership Shani Hosten says, they’re going to bring the fun! AARP will host a dance party where no one will have aged out. Dancing doesn’t stop when you turn a certain age and everyone is encouraged to come out!

AARP will also host a panel called Living Your Best Financial Life with Kim Coles and Dr. Bill Pickard which will focus on entrepreneurship. According to Hosten, Black women are the fastest growing demographic of business owners. If you’re thinking about starting a business, this panel could be a great help.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: