Huggy Lowdown: ‘The Lou Is Lit!’

Guy is back home in St. Louis for a comedy tour and he’s not the only famous person from “the Lou.” There are a lot of famous people from St. Louis including the first man to pay a stripper with a credit card swipe, Nelly. Apparently that doesn’t work out too well anymore, they “have the chip,” now.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Aretha Franklin Movie Casting Argument Ends With One Man Shot [Video]
- 50 Cent Cites ‘Fake News’ As Defense In $3m Defamantion Lawsuit
- No Bull: Is The Bull Market Coming To An End?
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: