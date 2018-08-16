CLOSE
TV One To Air Two Aretha Franklin Specials

TV One is set to honor the Queen of Soul with two special programs that will give viewers a glimpse into the icon’s life.

TV One on One: Aretha Franklin and Aretha: Frankly Speaking will be airing Thursday, August 16 at 8pm and 9pm respectively.

In TV One on One: Aretha Franklin, Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes sat down with Aretha Franklin to discuss her long musical career.

Aretha: Frankly Speaking, per TV One

 Chronicles the professional and personal life of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Through rarely seen videos and photos, viewers get an insider perspective on the powerful impact Franklin had during the civil rights movement, the women’s movement and her influence on Martin Luther King, Jr. The one-hour special also features exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of iconic songs like “Respect,” “Natural Woman,” “Precious Lord” and “Pink Cadillac” as told through Franklin’s trusted inner circle, her musical team, and her very own words.

See airing schedule below.

Thursday, August 16th:

8pm: TV One on One: Aretha Franklin

9pm: Aretha: Frankly Speaking

(Encore) Saturday, August 18th:

11am: TV One on One: Aretha Franklin

12pm: Aretha: Frankly Speaking

Aretha Franklin

