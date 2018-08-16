Remembering Aretha: Here Are 15 Of Her Best Moments On Video

As you likely know by now, Aretha Franklin has died. The Queen of Soul, musical icon, super diva, mother, auntie, daughter and the voice of a million love stories, heartbreaks, and inspirations, as well as the most influential woman in musical craft, is gone. We share just a few videos from her extraordinary life and wish the deepest of condolences to her four sons and her family. We’ll miss you, Queen.

Aretha Franklin Dead at 76 (NBC News Report)

“Natural Woman” – Kennedy Center Honors 2015

“Nessun Dorma” 1998 Grammy Awards

“My Country Tis Of Thee” Barack Obama Inauguration 2009

‘Billboard Magazine’ Tribute

“Respect” (Live) 1967

10 Questions With Aretha Franklin

“Think” (Blues Brothers Movie)

Aretha and Oprah Over the Years

Aretha Memorable Interview Moments:

‘Amazing Grace” Live (2014)

“Mary Don’t You Weep” Soul Train (1979)

Aretha Franklin: The Vocal Evolution

“I Knew You Were Waiting For Me” (Official Video, With George Micheal)

“I Say A Little Prayer For You” Live (1970)

“Chain Of Fools” Live (1968)

