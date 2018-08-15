Huggy Lowdown: Is Omarosa Kanan’s Sister?

| 08.15.18
Omarosa claims she worked as “an undercover spy,” for the black community and was dedicated to collecting information to show us who Trump really is. She has talked about being undercover so much that we’re wondering if she’s related to Kanan from Power. She may actually be Kanan’s sister, they both seem to enjoy being deceptive.

