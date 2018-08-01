‘Power’ Season 5, Episode 5 Recap: “Loyal To Your Own Cause”

Well damn! This episode of Power lets us know one thing for sure – people are only looking out for self.

Teresi (William Sadler) is at the top of the list of people who has his own agenda and that’s simply to remain a free man and home with his dying wife Connie (Mercedes Ruehl) in her last days.

The only way to ensure his freedom is to uncover some type of dirt on Tommy (Joseph Sikora) that Mak (Sung Kang) and Saxe (Shane Johnson) can use to somehow lock both he and Ghost up. But, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) is the real target.

Mak and Saxe are under a very strict timeline and a lot of pressure to find something they can use against Tommy and Ghost or Tameika (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) will be pulling the plug on this side-investigation they have going on behind Angela’s (Lela Loren) back.

The U.S. attorney’s office gives Teresi until end of day to find out something useful on his long-lost son or it’s back to prison he goes. Luckily, for him, he finds out that Tommy is washing his dirty money through Ghost’s Queens Child Project and relays that information to Mak and Saxe.

The family dynamic between the Italians, Teresi and Tommy shifts after Vincent (Joe Perrino) gives Teresi a gun and forces him to choose between his longtime friend, Sammy (Bill Sage) and his newly found son, Tommy, on which one he will shoot in the head for being disloyal. Teresi points the gun at Sammy and pulls the trigger. Luckily for Sammy, the gun isn’t loaded.

Tommy catches up with Tarik by letting him drive his car on his birthday. It’s a gift but it’s also a for Tommy to find out why Tarik saved Andre’s ass. Tarik says that Andre helped him get Ray Ray so he owed him one. Tommy doesn’t see it that way and tells Tarik that just like his father, he only cares about his own agenda, not the good of everyone involved.

It’s looking like Ghost and Kanan’s (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) plan to cause friction between Tommy and his new Italian family is working. Now, Kanan has implemented a new plan to drive a wedge between Dre (Rotimi) and Cristobol (Matt Cedeno) by killing off members of the Tianos so Cristobol will think Dre is behind it.

Kanan manages to shoot and kill two Tianos in this episode with the help of a drug addict with the gift of gab named Laces (Kendrick Lamar). (BTW- standing ovation for Kendrick’s performance!)

Laces is able to distract both Tianos long enough for Kanan to roll up on a bicycle to shoot one in the head, and come from behind the shoot the other. SMH!

