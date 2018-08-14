Top Of The Morning: ‘We Have A Battle!’

Kym and Sherri are battling it out every Tuesday and Thursday for the title of best dressed. Last week Sherri came in her best, and shortest, outfits and Kym put in little effort. But today, Kym came dressed to impress; she has on a “dress,” and heals, but according to Sherri the dress is more like a tank top.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: