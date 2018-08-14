Huggy Lowdown: Happy National V J Day!

| 08.14.18
Happy National V J Day! Get your mind out of the gutter people, V J as in Victory in Japan! If you didn’t know that you must be related to Cousin Nardo. He called Huggy excited because he thought the holiday meant that Earnestine would have a “surprise” for him tonight.

