Huggy Lowdown: Happy National V J Day!

Happy National V J Day! Get your mind out of the gutter people, V J as in Victory in Japan! If you didn’t know that you must be related to Cousin Nardo. He called Huggy excited because he thought the holiday meant that Earnestine would have a “surprise” for him tonight.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: