CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition

Leave a comment

 

Aretha Franklin is reportedly in serious condition while being housed in a Detroit hospital.

The Queen of Soul is currently surrounded by friends and family and they’re asking for prayers and privacy at this time. According to Showbiz 411, she’s in a “gravely ill” state as those around her are preparing for the worst.

Franklin has been battling numerous health problems for years and canceled a series of concerts last summer citing “doctor’s orders.” Her most recent performance was on November 2, 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

The 76-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, but she denied reports that she carried the disease.

The Original R&B Divas
13 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aretha Franklin , ill

One thought on “Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close