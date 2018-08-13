Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition

Aretha Franklin is reportedly in serious condition while being housed in a Detroit hospital.

The Queen of Soul is currently surrounded by friends and family and they’re asking for prayers and privacy at this time. According to Showbiz 411, she’s in a “gravely ill” state as those around her are preparing for the worst.

Franklin has been battling numerous health problems for years and canceled a series of concerts last summer citing “doctor’s orders.” Her most recent performance was on November 2, 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

The 76-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, but she denied reports that she carried the disease.

