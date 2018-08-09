Black Girl Problems: Your Date Forgot His Cash! What Do You Do?

Originals
| 08.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever been on a date and the man doesn’t have his wallet? What would you do in that situation? If a man forgets his wallet Sherri assumes that he also forgot to wash your butt, now he’s, “nasty and broke!” Has this ever happened to you? We want you to share your stories!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Girl Problems , black love , Dating , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close