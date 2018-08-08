Rev. Al Sharpton Says ‘We’re Playing Grown Folks Business This Election Year’

Over the weekend Rev. Al Sharpton was in Clearwater, Florida at a rally calling for justice for Markeis McGlocton’s family. The turnout was phenomenal and even more impressive, all five of the democratic candidates for Governor of Florida were in attendance.

While Sharpton was in Florida, he says that she sheriff told him to “get out of town,” and “mind my business.” As if fighting for justice for an unarmed man who was killed in front of his family isn’t “my business.”

This election season, “we’re playing grown folks business.” After looking at the early election results, we see “this blue wave has some traction.” This was seen in St. Louis when Black city councilman, Wesley Bell beat out a seven-term elected prosecuting attorney. Bob McCulloch is the prosecutor who oversaw the Mike Brown case.

