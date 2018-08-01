Reverend Al Sharpton ‘I Worry That My Grandson Will Have Less Rights Than I Do’ 

08.01.18
Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to Florida, just as he did six years ago to defend Trayvon Martin. This time he is going to stand up for, and take care of the family of Markeis McGlockton.

McGlockton was killed in Clearwater, Florida, while defending his girlfriend and children.  A white man walked up to the parked car started yelling because he was upset  that they were in the handicap parking. McGlockton came out had words with the man and ended up pushing him to the ground, as McGlockton backed away he was shot and killed.

The Sheriff didn’t arrest the shooter, no jury or judge was involved, and he decided that the murder of Markeis McGlockton was justified under the stand your ground law. This is eerily similar to the Trayvon Martin case.

The Reverend recently announced that he is going to be a grandfather. Becoming a grandfather ignites a new fire within him to fight the good fight. The idea is to leave a better world for your grandchildren and Sharpton says, “I worry that my grandson will have less rights than I do.”

Close