Man Won’t Face Charges After Shooting Father In Florida Parking Lot

The man who shot and killed Markeis McGlockton in a Circle A parking lot will not be charged because of Florida’s “stand your ground” law. This announcement sparked a protest on Sunday in the parking lot where the incident took place.

According to USA Today, it all started when Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend drove into a handicapped parking spot while he walked into the Circle A store.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri Michael Drejka was frustrated when he saw McGlockton’s girlfriend illegally parked in the handicapped spot. Drejka and the girlfriend started yelling at each other after he complained to her about parking there, according to deputies.

McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka, causing him to fall to the ground. While on the ground Drejka took out a gun and shot McGlockton in the chest. His girlfriend and their 5-year-old son witnessed the shooting.

Drejka is being cooperative with law enforcement and told them he was fearful for his life, reports USA Today,

“After being slammed to the ground, he felt he was going to be further attacked,” Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

protesters say they feel very strongly that this shouldn’t have fallen under “Stand Your Ground” because of how it all happened.

More than 20 states have “stand your ground” laws which allow a person to use deadly force if they think they’re about to face, “imminent death or great bodily harm.” The law has been criticized by parents of Jordan Davis and Trayvon Martin.

