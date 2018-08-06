Dak In The ‘Sunken Place’ In Dallas Mural

A mural in Dallas depicted Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, in a “sunken place” and Sunday it became the target of someone who defaced it with spray paint.
Prescott received backlash after questioning whether an NFL field was the time or place to kneel during the national anthem.
According to NBC 5, Prescott’s opposition to players taking a knee was the inspiration for the mural.
The artist, Trey Wilder told NBC 5, “This is a place where you can just come and be free,” Wilder said, of the alleyway full of street art and other forms of expression.
Throughout the day in Sunday the mural drew a steady crowd. Before the end of the day, blue spray paint covered Prescott’s eyes and references were painted referring to the media and George Soros.
