Morning Minute: Number One Threat To America

Putin was called out for trying to hack the Democrats, again. Our top intelligence chiefs were quite clear in their statements, “the number one threat to our democracy is Russia.” But of course, the orange man doesn’t agree with them, he thinks that the number one threat to America is, “black athletes, the news, and having to show ID at the grocery store.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Colin Kaepernick’s Name Removed From New Madden Game Soundtrack
- J.R. Smith Accused Of Grabbing & Tossing Phone Of Fan Who Took His Picture
- Arkansas Teen Tries To Steal Plane To Fly To Hip-Hop Show
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery