Morning Minute: Number One Threat To America

| 08.03.18
Putin was called out for trying to hack the Democrats, again. Our top intelligence chiefs were quite clear in their statements, “the number one threat to our democracy is Russia.” But of course, the orange man doesn’t agree with them, he thinks that the number one threat to America is, “black athletes, the news, and having to show ID at the grocery store.”

