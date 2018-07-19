Coming To America: Trump Invites Putin To White House

President Donald Trump has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall for a second get-together, even as cleanup from the first continues with no letup.

A White House meeting would be a dramatic extension of legitimacy to the Russian leader, who has long been isolated by the West for activities in Ukraine, Syria and beyond.

No Russian leader has visited the White House in nearly a decade.

“The biggest fear I have now is, I think, because of Trump’s performance at Helsinki, Vladimir Putin’s got a path, and he can do just about anything he wants to do, internationally and certainly in our country.” – Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper pic.twitter.com/ItnkZ3Odn4 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) July 19, 2018

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to invite Putin, and “those discussions are already underway.”

Trump tweeted earlier that he looked forward to “our second meeting” as he defended his performance at Monday’s summit.

President Donald Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the fall.

That’s the latest update Thursday from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following Trump’s meeting with Putin earlier this week in Finland.

Sanders says “those discussions are already underway” for a fall meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House, but Sanders did not say where Trump and Putin would meet.

In a tweet about Putin earlier Thursday, Trump said, “I look forward to our second meeting.”

In other Russian based news, The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a resolution against allowing Russia to question former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul or other U.S. officials. It was a formal rebuke to President Donald Trump, who touted the offer at the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hastily arranged the vote on the nonbinding resolution after Democrats proposed the measure in response to what Trump had called Putin’s “incredible offer.”

Putin offered to allow the U.S. to question 12 Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 election in exchange for permitting Russia to interview Americans the Kremlin accuses of unspecified crimes.

Facing a backlash of bipartisan criticism, the White House on Thursday said Trump “disagrees” with Putin’s offer. That statement came moments before the Senate vote.

Senators voted 98-0, with all Democrats and most Republicans supporting the resolution.

