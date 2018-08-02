Arsenio Hall: You Cheer For Whoever Buys Your Seats

Cleveland Native, actor, and comedian Arsenio Hall loves all things Cleveland.
Though LeBron left Cleveland for L.A Hall is still a Cavs fan and still loves LeBron. “He has not left us,” he said, LeBron just opened a school and to service at risk youth in Arkin.
However, when somebody buys you seats you cheer for whoever got you in the building. So, if LeBron buys the tickets Hall will be a Lakers fan for the evening.
Since Hall loves his home town, it’s fitting that he’s going to Cleveland this weekend, to perform at the Hard Rock Rocksino.
