Arsenio Hall: You Cheer For Whoever Buys Your Seats

Originals
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Cleveland Native, actor, and comedian Arsenio Hall loves all things Cleveland.

Though LeBron left Cleveland for L.A Hall is still a Cavs fan and still loves LeBron. “He has not left us,” he said, LeBron just opened a school and to service at risk youth in Arkin.

However, when somebody buys you seats you cheer for whoever got you in the building. So, if LeBron buys the tickets Hall will be a Lakers fan for the evening.

Since Hall loves his home town, it’s fitting that he’s going to Cleveland this weekend, to perform at the Hard Rock Rocksino. 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Arsenio Hall , Cavs , cleveland , comedy , Lakers , LeBron James

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Arsenio Hall: You Cheer For Whoever Buys Your Seats

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close