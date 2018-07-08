CLOSE
Cleveland
Home > Cleveland

Cleveland Police Officer Passes Away Following Collapse

Leave a comment
Close-up of a Police car with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police Officer Vu Nguyen has passed away after he collapsed earlier this week during a physical agility assessment.

The following is a message from the officer’s family and the Cleveland Division of Police:

On Monday, July 2, 2018, Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen suffered a medical emergency while participating in a physical agility assessment for a position within the Canine Unit. Officer Nguyen, a 25 year law enforcement veteran, was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and on Thursday, July 5, 2018, Officer Nguyen was transferred to the Cleveland Clinic for further treatment, where he was placed on life support.

The outpouring of support from the Cleveland community and beyond has been truly amazing and greatly appreciated. Patrol Officer Vu Nguyen is greatly loved by his family and by his brothers and sisters in blue.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Cleveland Police Officer Passes Away Following Collapse was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close