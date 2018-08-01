Roland Martin: ‘There’s A Synonym For Collusion’

| 08.01.18
Legal Analyst Monique Pressley joins Roland Martin to discuss the “entitlement syndrome” that is plaguing the White House. While some find the outrageous antics of the Trump administration comical, Pressley says, “I feel more like crying.”

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, went from saying there was no collusion to saying that since the word collusion isn’t used in the US code of law it isn’t a crime. But, Pressley knows that Giuliani knows better. Because He is an attorney he should know, “there’s a synonym for collusion and it’s conspiracy,” and that is very plainly stated in the code of law.

For years, majority white prosecutors have been using plea deals to get black people to snitch on other black people and now Muller is using that same tactic to get people of power arrested. According to Pressley, it’s “quite rich and quite appropriate.”

For those who want to do something to stop Trump, remember, “our first defense and offence is always at the voting booth.”

