Omarosa To Release ‘Unhinged’ Tell-All About Trump White House

If you’ve been hoping for Omarosa to spill the tea about her time in Trump’s White House… the wait is over, as the exiled former aide to 45 has bagged a seven-figure book deal with a division of Simon & Schuster, Gallery Books.

The reality-tv star is expected to dish about her time in the White House and her relationship with Donald Trump. The Daily Mail reports that the book promises to deliver the juiciest insider scoop about Trump and his administration.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that Omarosa has been a bit ‘downhearted’ dealing with the aftermath of being exiled by the man who she once called her friend.

The book is expected to be published next month.

Once she was gone from the White House, Trump cut her off completely. He never tweeted about her or said a bad thing like he’s done to others; but he ceased all correspondences with her,” the insider claimed.

Omarosa went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother but has since struggled to book speaking gigs or appearances. She waited to secure the best publishing deal.

“She was smart to drop nuggets of information while on Celebrity Big Brother to get people tantalized. That certainly helped in her finally getting the best publishing,” the source said.

“She knew that Celebrity Big Brother might make or break for her landing a book deal and she maximized that moment.”

Omarosa, who served as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, was allegedly fired last December following reports of an altercation with Chief of Staff John Kelly.

On Wednesday it was reported that she has been interviewed by federal investigators in the Trump-Cohen probe.

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has reportedly been interviewed by federal investigators probing longtime dealings between former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and The National Enquirer. https://t.co/X0er5DABsM — CNBC (@CNBC) July 25, 2018

