The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here

The controversial death of Trayvon Martin polarized the nation, sparking a racial divide that led to organization of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Martin was simply walking home from the store when he was attacked and gun-downed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.

Shawn “Jay Z’ Carter, who brought forth the compelling and heart-wrenching Kalief Browder documentary, teamed up with The Cinemart to present Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story to tell the story of the teen, whose short-lived life effected history.

Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in the death, but the case and Martin’s life remains of interest to the public.

According to the official press release, “Interviews combined with home videos, family photos, and news footage will take viewers beyond the news cycle and offer an intimate look at the story of a young life tragically cut short and that spurred a movement giving rise to a rallying cry that still resonates today, #BlackLivesMatter.”

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story also addresses the significant cultural and societal issues surrounding the tragedy as well as an in-depth examination into the investigation, trial, and the not-guilty verdict.”

The six-part documentary series premieres Monday, July 30 at 10pm ET/PT.

Watch the powerful trailer, below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Remembering Trayvon Martin On His 21st Birthday 89 photos Launch gallery Remembering Trayvon Martin On His 21st Birthday 1. Fred Hammond in Dallas, TX 1 of 89 2. Dallas, TX 2 of 89 3. Tracy Martin in Miami, FL 3 of 89 4. #TJMSforTrayvon 4 of 89 5. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson in Dallas, TX 5 of 89 6. Boston, MA 6 of 89 7. Dallas, TX 7 of 89 8. New Orleans, La 8 of 89 9. Memphis, TN 9 of 89 10. Washington DC 10 of 89 11. Augusta, GA 11 of 89 12. Washington DC 12 of 89 13. #TJMSforTrayvon 13 of 89 14. Chicago, IL 14 of 89 15. Congressman James Clyburn in Columbus, SC 15 of 89 16. #TJMSforTrayvon 16 of 89 17. Chicago, IL 17 of 89 18. #TJMSforTrayvon 18 of 89 19. #TJMSforTrayvon 19 of 89 20. Memphis, TN 20 of 89 21. Augusta, GA 21 of 89 22. Atlanta, GA 22 of 89 23. Atlanta, GA 23 of 89 24. Allentown, PA 24 of 89 25. Atlanta, GA 25 of 89 26. Memphis, TN 26 of 89 27. Jacksonville, FL 27 of 89 28. Houston, TX 28 of 89 29. Buffalo, NY 29 of 89 30. Buffalo, NY 30 of 89 31. #TJMSforTrayvon 31 of 89 32. #TJMSforTrayvon 32 of 89 33. #TJMSforTrayvon 33 of 89 34. Buffalo, NY 34 of 89 35. Raleigh, North Carolina 35 of 89 36. Raleigh, North Carolina 36 of 89 37. Raleigh, North Carolina 37 of 89 38. Birmingham, AL 38 of 89 39. Birmingham, AL 39 of 89 40. Birmingham, AL 40 of 89 41. Birmingham, AL 41 of 89 42. Birmingham, AL 42 of 89 43. Buffalo, NY 43 of 89 44. Buffalo, NY 44 of 89 45. Chicago, IL 45 of 89 46. Miami, FL 46 of 89 47. Miami, FL 47 of 89 48. Nashville, TN 48 of 89 49. Nashville, TN 49 of 89 50. Norfolk, VA 50 of 89 51. Richmond, VA 51 of 89 52. Washington, DC 52 of 89 53. Dallas, TX 53 of 89 54. Dallas, TX 54 of 89 55. Dallas, TX 55 of 89 56. Boston, MA 56 of 89 57. Dallas, TX 57 of 89 58. Dallas, TX 58 of 89 59. Dallas, TX 59 of 89 60. #TJMSforTrayvon 60 of 89 61. #TJMSforTrayvon 61 of 89 62. #TJMSforTrayvon 62 of 89 63. #TJMSforTrayvon 63 of 89 64. Greensboro, NC 64 of 89 65. #TJMSforTrayvon 65 of 89 66. Dallas, TX 66 of 89 67. #TJMSforTrayvon 67 of 89 68. Tampa, FL 68 of 89 69. #TJMSforTrayvon 69 of 89 70. Dallas, TX 70 of 89 71. Tracy Martin in Miami, FL 71 of 89 72. #TJMSforTrayvon 72 of 89 73. Atlanta, GA 73 of 89 74. Atlanta, GA 74 of 89 75. Atlanta, GA 75 of 89 76. Cleveland, OH 76 of 89 77. Daytona, FL 77 of 89 78. Dallas, TX 78 of 89 79. Dallas, TX 79 of 89 80. Dallas, TX 80 of 89 81. Dallas, TX 81 of 89 82. Dallas, TX 82 of 89 83. Dallas, TX 83 of 89 84. Dallas, TX 84 of 89 85. Dallas, TX 85 of 89 86. Dallas, TX 86 of 89 87. Dallas, TX 87 of 89 88. Dallas, TX 88 of 89 89. Dallas, TX 89 of 89 Skip ad Continue reading The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here Remembering Trayvon Martin On His 21st Birthday

The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com