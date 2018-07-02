The controversial death of Trayvon Martin polarized the nation, sparking a racial divide that led to organization of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Martin was simply walking home from the store when he was attacked and gun-downed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.
Shawn “Jay Z’ Carter, who brought forth the compelling and heart-wrenching Kalief Browder documentary, teamed up with The Cinemart to present Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story to tell the story of the teen, whose short-lived life effected history.
Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in the death, but the case and Martin’s life remains of interest to the public.
According to the official press release, “Interviews combined with home videos, family photos, and news footage will take viewers beyond the news cycle and offer an intimate look at the story of a young life tragically cut short and that spurred a movement giving rise to a rallying cry that still resonates today, #BlackLivesMatter.”
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story also addresses the significant cultural and societal issues surrounding the tragedy as well as an in-depth examination into the investigation, trial, and the not-guilty verdict.”
The six-part documentary series premieres Monday, July 30 at 10pm ET/PT.
Watch the powerful trailer, below.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here
- Chicago Unites To Bring Awareness To Missing Girls As Number Of Cases Grow
- Cleveland Mourns LeBron James’ Move To L.A.
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Remembering Trayvon Martin On His 21st Birthday
Remembering Trayvon Martin On His 21st Birthday
1. Fred Hammond in Dallas, TX1 of 89
2. Dallas, TX2 of 89
3. Tracy Martin in Miami, FL3 of 89
4. #TJMSforTrayvon4 of 89
5. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson in Dallas, TX5 of 89
6. Boston, MA6 of 89
7. Dallas, TX7 of 89
8. New Orleans, La8 of 89
9. Memphis, TN9 of 89
10. Washington DC10 of 89
11. Augusta, GA11 of 89
12. Washington DC12 of 89
13. #TJMSforTrayvon13 of 89
14. Chicago, IL14 of 89
15. Congressman James Clyburn in Columbus, SC15 of 89
16. #TJMSforTrayvon16 of 89
17. Chicago, IL17 of 89
18. #TJMSforTrayvon18 of 89
19. #TJMSforTrayvon19 of 89
20. Memphis, TN20 of 89
21. Augusta, GA21 of 89
22. Atlanta, GA22 of 89
23. Atlanta, GA23 of 89
24. Allentown, PA24 of 89
25. Atlanta, GA25 of 89
26. Memphis, TN26 of 89
27. Jacksonville, FL27 of 89
28. Houston, TX28 of 89
29. Buffalo, NY29 of 89
30. Buffalo, NY30 of 89
31. #TJMSforTrayvon31 of 89
32. #TJMSforTrayvon32 of 89
33. #TJMSforTrayvon33 of 89
34. Buffalo, NY34 of 89
35. Raleigh, North Carolina35 of 89
36. Raleigh, North Carolina36 of 89
37. Raleigh, North Carolina37 of 89
38. Birmingham, AL38 of 89
39. Birmingham, AL39 of 89
40. Birmingham, AL40 of 89
41. Birmingham, AL41 of 89
42. Birmingham, AL42 of 89
43. Buffalo, NY43 of 89
44. Buffalo, NY44 of 89
45. Chicago, IL45 of 89
46. Miami, FL46 of 89
47. Miami, FL47 of 89
48. Nashville, TN48 of 89
49. Nashville, TN49 of 89
50. Norfolk, VA50 of 89
51. Richmond, VA51 of 89
52. Washington, DC52 of 89
53. Dallas, TX53 of 89
54. Dallas, TX54 of 89
55. Dallas, TX55 of 89
56. Boston, MA56 of 89
57. Dallas, TX57 of 89
58. Dallas, TX58 of 89
59. Dallas, TX59 of 89
60. #TJMSforTrayvon60 of 89
61. #TJMSforTrayvon61 of 89
62. #TJMSforTrayvon62 of 89
63. #TJMSforTrayvon63 of 89
64. Greensboro, NC64 of 89
65. #TJMSforTrayvon65 of 89
66. Dallas, TX66 of 89
67. #TJMSforTrayvon67 of 89
68. Tampa, FL68 of 89
69. #TJMSforTrayvon69 of 89
70. Dallas, TX70 of 89
71. Tracy Martin in Miami, FL71 of 89
72. #TJMSforTrayvon72 of 89
73. Atlanta, GA73 of 89
74. Atlanta, GA74 of 89
75. Atlanta, GA75 of 89
76. Cleveland, OH76 of 89
77. Daytona, FL77 of 89
78. Dallas, TX78 of 89
79. Dallas, TX79 of 89
80. Dallas, TX80 of 89
81. Dallas, TX81 of 89
82. Dallas, TX82 of 89
83. Dallas, TX83 of 89
84. Dallas, TX84 of 89
85. Dallas, TX85 of 89
86. Dallas, TX86 of 89
87. Dallas, TX87 of 89
88. Dallas, TX88 of 89
89. Dallas, TX89 of 89
The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com