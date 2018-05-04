CLOSE
Kevin Hart’s Jet Blows Tire Landing In Boston, No One Hurt

Kevin Hart

BOSTON (AP) — It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said: “I got real angels on my back.”

 

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, “God is good with a capital G.”

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.

The “Ride Along” star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.

(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

3 thoughts on "Kevin Hart's Jet Blows Tire Landing In Boston, No One Hurt"

  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    “God is good with a capital G
    ****
    But I bet that won’t stop your ugly ass from cheating. You thanked god and will continue on with business as usual.

    Reply
    • Chris on said:

      @Passing Through – who are you to judge what this man has done! You are perfect right? You’ve done nothing to no one EVER?! Judge not lest he be judged! Stay in your lane!

      Reply

