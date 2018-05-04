BOSTON (AP) — It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.
Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said: “I got real angels on my back.”
God is Good with a capital G…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ….P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing 😂😂😂
He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, “God is good with a capital G.”
Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.
The “Ride Along” star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File
3 thoughts on “Kevin Hart’s Jet Blows Tire Landing In Boston, No One Hurt”
Es difícil encontrar a escritores con conocimientos sobre este tema , pero creo que sabes de lo que estás escribiendo. Gracias compartir información como este.
“God is good with a capital G
****
But I bet that won’t stop your ugly ass from cheating. You thanked god and will continue on with business as usual.
@Passing Through – who are you to judge what this man has done! You are perfect right? You’ve done nothing to no one EVER?! Judge not lest he be judged! Stay in your lane!