Magic Johnson’s Hilarious Response To Jimmy Kimmel’s Lavar Ball Question [Video]

If you missed it, last week Magic Johnson was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and spoke on how he pulled off his latest trick — getting LeBron James to bring his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson, the president of basketball operations for the Lakers, definitely had a very interesting story to tell about making his case to James, a 14-time NBA All-Star. But Kimmel was more interested in what many casual fans were undoubtedly wondering about as well: LaVar Ball.

When Kimmel asked Johnson if he spoke to Ball, the attention-hungry father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, to make sure it was OK to sign James, all Johnson could do was crack up.

“I would have called you first before I called LaVar Ball, trust me,” Johnson said to Kimmel, much to the delight of the audience.

Ooooh, serious diss there Magic, but well said and on point.

In any event, if LaVar Ball and his madness ain’t impressive enough for a phone call with Johnson, who is?

Well, for starters, there’s longtime Laker fan Denzel Washington, according to Johnson. When pressed about who else made calls, Johnson’s response was, “Everybody” — until Kimmel pushed a little harder.

“Everybody but the pope,” Johnson clarified with a smile.

Watch the full interview:

